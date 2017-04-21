Unconventional Macron flies high in F...

Unconventional Macron flies high in French presidential race

7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

French centrist Emmanuel Macron is a newcomer in politics with strong pro-business, pro-European views and an unconventional love story, all of which have captured the imagination of French people looking for something different but not extreme. The tenacious 39-year-old was unknown to the French people only three years ago.

