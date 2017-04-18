Two arrested in France planned 'violent' attack ahead of elections, minister

Paris: Two Frenchmen arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned to carry out an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, France's interior minister said.The pair, who police said were seized in the southern port city a few moments apart from each other, were radicalised French nationals aged 24 and 30, the minister, Matthias Fekl, said. Le Pen vows to fight fundamentalism Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vows to vanquish radicalism in communities by controlling mosques and the languages spoken within them.

