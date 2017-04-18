Two arrested in France planned 'violent' attack ahead of elections, minister
Paris: Two Frenchmen arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned to carry out an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, France's interior minister said.The pair, who police said were seized in the southern port city a few moments apart from each other, were radicalised French nationals aged 24 and 30, the minister, Matthias Fekl, said. Le Pen vows to fight fundamentalism Far right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vows to vanquish radicalism in communities by controlling mosques and the languages spoken within them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC