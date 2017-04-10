The longest moment of silence as memo...

The longest moment of silence as memorial for Canadians' sacrifice at Hill 70 unveiled in France

It is only appropriate that a story that was silent for so very long should have its own moment of silence. On a sunny, warm spring Saturday on the edge of this little town in Northern France, more than 200 Canadians gathered to honour the new memorial still under construction to the Battle of Hill 70. The military band marched, the honour guard snapped their heels on the new concrete with the huge, embedded red Maple Leaf, the dignitaries - including Governor-General David Johnston - spoke, the wreaths were laid by the important and by the very young, and then The Last Post was sounded followed by a moment of silence that seemed to stretch on forever.

