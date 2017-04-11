The Latest: Penelope Fillon casts vot...

The Latest: Penelope Fillon casts vote away from husband

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A pet waits for its owner outside a polling station in Meudon, near Paris, France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC