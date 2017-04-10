The Latest: Le Pen vows to tackle 'ro...

The Latest: Le Pen vows to tackle 'root of evil' in France

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This combination of file photos show the eleven French official presidential candidates: Top from left: Emmanuel Macron, Benoit Hamon, Francois Fillon, Marine le Pen. Middle form left: Jean-Luc Melelchon, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Nathalie Arthaud, Philippe Poutou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) 22 hr Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Sun King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Sun meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC