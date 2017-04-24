The Latest: France's Marine Le Pen gets criticism from dad
A gunman shot a... . Marine Le Pen, National Front political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France, Tuesday, Apri... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Mon
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC