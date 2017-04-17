The Latest: France's Macron wary of f...

The Latest: France's Macron wary of far-right and far-left

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 9 2017 file photo, French hard-left presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, speaks in Marseille, southern France. Do voters judge a book by its cover? France's presidential candidates certainly think they do, and more than ever are trying to get their political message across through their wardrobes, from centrist Emmanuel Macron's regular-guy suits to far right leader Marine Le Pen's masculine dark wardrobe and hard-left Melenchon's communist-inspired jackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC