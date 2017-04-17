The Latest: France's Macron wary of far-right and far-left

In this April 9 2017 file photo, French hard-left presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, speaks in Marseille, southern France. Do voters judge a book by its cover? France's presidential candidates certainly think they do, and more than ever are trying to get their political message across through their wardrobes, from centrist Emmanuel Macron's regular-guy suits to far right leader Marine Le Pen's masculine dark wardrobe and hard-left Melenchon's communist-inspired jackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.