The Latest: France's Macron wary of far-right and far-left
In this April 9 2017 file photo, French hard-left presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, speaks in Marseille, southern France. Do voters judge a book by its cover? France's presidential candidates certainly think they do, and more than ever are trying to get their political message across through their wardrobes, from centrist Emmanuel Macron's regular-guy suits to far right leader Marine Le Pen's masculine dark wardrobe and hard-left Melenchon's communist-inspired jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC