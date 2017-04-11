Terror charges filed against suspects...

Terror charges filed against suspects in French election plot

The two men suspected of plotting an "imminent" attack ahead of France's presidential election were charged Sunday with terror offenses, prosecutors said. The foiled plot in Marseille sparked fears that the closing days of the campaign could be a target for extremists ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the country's most unpredictable election in decades.

