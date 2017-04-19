Some of France's Rich Are Considering Exile If Melenchon Wins

At the elegant Bistro Volnay, a diamond's throw away from Place Vendome's jewellers, Communist-backed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon dominates conversations of wealthy Parisians as they dig into their sautéed terrine of pig's trotter and calf sweetbread. Some of the restaurant's clientele is considering exile if Melenchon, a declared fan of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, wins the presidency -- just like the prospect of Socialist Francois Mitterrand's win in 1981 prompted many millionaires to abandon their country amid talk, partly in jest, of Soviet tanks rumbling down the Champs-Elysees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.