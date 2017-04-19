Some of France's Rich Are Considering Exile If Melenchon Wins
At the elegant Bistro Volnay, a diamond's throw away from Place Vendome's jewellers, Communist-backed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon dominates conversations of wealthy Parisians as they dig into their sautéed terrine of pig's trotter and calf sweetbread. Some of the restaurant's clientele is considering exile if Melenchon, a declared fan of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, wins the presidency -- just like the prospect of Socialist Francois Mitterrand's win in 1981 prompted many millionaires to abandon their country amid talk, partly in jest, of Soviet tanks rumbling down the Champs-Elysees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC