Snowbirds and famed Patrouille de France to highlight Aero 150 air show in Gatineau

It'll be a battle of the home team Snowbirds and the tricoloured visitors Patrouille de France this Sunday at Aero 150, a special edition air show in the National Capital Region. It's the first visit to Canada since 1986 for the Patrouille, who are as famous for roaring over the Champs-Elysee on Bastille Day as the Snowbirds are for their Canada Day flypasts on Parliament Hill.

