Sir Gary Verity and Her Excellency, S...

Sir Gary Verity and Her Excellency, Sylvia Bermann, French Ambassador to the UK.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire and Director of the Tour de Yorkshire has been given a top honour by the French government. The Ordre National du MA©rite is the second national Order after the LA©gion d'Honneur, and is awarded by the President of the French Republic in recognition of distinguished military or civilian achievements.

