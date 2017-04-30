Sir Gary Verity and Her Excellency, Sylvia Bermann, French Ambassador to the UK.
Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire and Director of the Tour de Yorkshire has been given a top honour by the French government. The Ordre National du MA©rite is the second national Order after the LA©gion d'Honneur, and is awarded by the President of the French Republic in recognition of distinguished military or civilian achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC