Russian Foreign Ministry poked fun at hacker scandal

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election kisses visitors as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris France Just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin swore that he had not been involved in any interference with the 2016 presidential election, the Russian Foreign Ministry proved that they, at least, have a sense of humor. And the mainstream U.S. media appears not amused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.