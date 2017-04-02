Russian Foreign Ministry poked fun at hacker scandal
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election kisses visitors as she visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris France Just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin swore that he had not been involved in any interference with the 2016 presidential election, the Russian Foreign Ministry proved that they, at least, have a sense of humor. And the mainstream U.S. media appears not amused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC