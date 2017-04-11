Russian chief rabbi: France's Jews sh...

Russian chief rabbi: France's Jews should leave if Le Pen wins

8 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called on French Jews to leave their country if the far right politician Marine Le Pen is elected president next month. Lazar, a Chabad rabbi who was born in Italy and has lived in Russia for 25 years, made the remark on Friday while attending a conference on Jewish learning near Moscow organized by the Limmud FSU association.

Chicago, IL

