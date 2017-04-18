Russia, Belarus to carry out observat...

Russia, Belarus to carry out observation flight over France

Xinhuanet

A group of Russian and Belarusian experts will carry out an observation flight on Russian An-30B jet over the territory of France, Russia's Defense Ministry said on its website on Tuesday. "Within the framework of the international Treaty on Open Skies, in a period from April 18 to April 22, Russian and Belarusian experts plan to carry out an observation flight over the territory of the French Republic from the Open Skies airfield Orleans Bricy," Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the ministry's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, was quoted as saying.

Chicago, IL

