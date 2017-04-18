RPT-NEWSMAKER-France's Le Pen turns f...

RPT-NEWSMAKER-France's Le Pen turns far-right party into contender for power

Read more: Reuters

PARIS, April 14 Marine Le Pen has brought the National Front from fringe status into the political spotlight and made herself a real contender to be France's first woman president and its first far-right leader since World War Two. Since taking the helm in 2011, Le Pen has sought to rid the party of the anti-Semitic image it acquired under the nearly 40-year leadership of her father, ex-paratrooper Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Chicago, IL

