Rebel valley: Defiant French community opens its doors to refugees

In the south of France, heartland of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, a small community is sending a defiant message. In a region where anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise and politicians are pushing to tighten France's borders, a group of people are opening their doors, giving migrants temporary shelter as they seek new lives in Europe.

Chicago, IL

