Prince Harry: I shut down my emotions when my mother died
The 32-year-old royal was just 12 years old when he lost his mother in 1997 after she was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, France, at the age of 36, and has admitted he almost suffered a "complete breakdown" as he grew up determined not to think about the loss. He said: "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.
