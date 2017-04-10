Prince Harry: I shut down my emotions...

Prince Harry: I shut down my emotions when my mother died

The 32-year-old royal was just 12 years old when he lost his mother in 1997 after she was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, France, at the age of 36, and has admitted he almost suffered a "complete breakdown" as he grew up determined not to think about the loss. He said: "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.

Chicago, IL

