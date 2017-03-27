President Thomas S. Monson announces ...

President Thomas S. Monson announces five new temples

President Thomas S. Monson announced five new temples during the Sunday morning session of the 187th Annual General Conference: Brasilia, Brazil; Manila, Philippines; Nairobi, Kenya; Pocatello, Idaho; and Saratoga Springs, Utah. At present, there are 155 temples in operation across the globe.

