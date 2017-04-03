Paris refuses demand for 'unrealistic...

Paris refuses demand for 'unrealistic' 2.5 billion euro French Guiana aid package

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve , flanked by eleven Ministers, makes a statement after a meeting on protests in the overseas French department of Guiana, in Paris, France, April 3, 2017. France will not give in to demands for an "unrealistic" 2.5 billion euro aid package for French Guiana, which has been swept by social unrest, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC