Paris refuses demand for 'unrealistic' 2.5 billion euro French Guiana aid package
French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve , flanked by eleven Ministers, makes a statement after a meeting on protests in the overseas French department of Guiana, in Paris, France, April 3, 2017. France will not give in to demands for an "unrealistic" 2.5 billion euro aid package for French Guiana, which has been swept by social unrest, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC