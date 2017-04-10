One officer dead, another gravely wou...

One officer dead, another gravely wounded, gunman dead in Paris attack

A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before he was himself shot dead in what police are saying is probably a terrorist attack in the heart of Paris. The attack came days before the first round of the French presidential election.

