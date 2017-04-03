Once-contested sale of tribal artifac...

Once-contested sale of tribal artifacts goes ahead in Paris

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A once-contested sale of precious artifacts bought by a private collector from the indigenous Melanesian inhabitants of New Caledonia went forward on Tuesday. Nine sculpted wood objects from the French territory in the South Pacific were going under the hammer, including large decorative arrows dating from the 16th and 17th centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC