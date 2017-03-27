Nowra air force cadet off to World Wa...

Nowra air force cadet off to World War I centenary ceremoniesa

What an experience Veronica Burt is in for when she visits Villers-Bretonneux as part of the World War I centenary ceremonies. A member of 330 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets at HMAS Albatross will be taking part in the centenary ceremonies of the World War 1 battles around Villers-Bretonneux in April next year.

Chicago, IL

