Non-O blood groups associated with higher risk of heart attack

Paris, France - 30 April 2017: Having a non-O blood group is associated with a higher risk of heart attack, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2017 and the 4th World Congress on Acute Heart Failure.1 Lead author Tessa Kole, a Master's degree student at the University Medical Centre Groningen, the Netherlands, said: "It has been suggested that people with non-O blood groups are at higher risk for heart attacks and overall cardiovascular mortality, but this suggestion comes from case-control studies which have a low level of evidence. If this was confirmed it could have important implications for personalised medicine."

