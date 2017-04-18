New and classic movies screen at French Film Festival

With the lifelong and at times rocky friendship of painter Paul Cezanne and writer Emile Zola at its core, Cezanne et Moi invokes the richness of French culture and the tumult of mid- and late-19th-century France, making it a marquee inclusion for the New Orleans Film Society's 20th French Film Festival, produced in partnership with the Consulate General of France in New Orleans and Prytania Theatre. Cezanne and Zola met as boys in Aix-en-Provence and both moved to Paris, though Cezanne returned to Provence, enraged at initial rejection by the Parisian art establishment, which wasn't ready to move past the Impressionists.

