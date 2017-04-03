Navya' Driverless Buses * France - Tested in Japan
Currently, there are 30 Navya self-driving buses operating in a total of 7 countries, including France , the U.S. and Switzerland . With regard to the Japanese market, a SoftBank subsidiary has bought two buses from Navya , and plans to test them out in Japan this spring... In the case of Navya , once the fixed route has been mastered by an operator during a test run, the driverless bus will then remember the exact route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buses world news.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC