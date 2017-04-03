Navya' Driverless Buses * France - Te...

Navya' Driverless Buses * France - Tested in Japan

Buses world news

Currently, there are 30 Navya self-driving buses operating in a total of 7 countries, including France , the U.S. and Switzerland . With regard to the Japanese market, a SoftBank subsidiary has bought two buses from Navya , and plans to test them out in Japan this spring... In the case of Navya , once the fixed route has been mastered by an operator during a test run, the driverless bus will then remember the exact route.

Chicago, IL

