Melenchon Attacks Macron as Le Pen Fights to Win His Supporters

The left-wing populist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was eliminated from France's presidential election this week, declined to endorse centrist front-runner Emmanuel Macron as he looked to keep hold of his 7.1 million voters ahead of a parliamentary ballot in June. Melenchon, who came fourth in Sunday's first-round vote, said he won't vote for the anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen in the runoff on the May 7 in a 32-minute video posted on his official YouTube channel late Friday.

