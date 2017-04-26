Massive security as France goes to the polls

In his election campaign, Trump seized on the last year's Brexit vote in the United Kingdom as an example of disillusioned voters rising up against the political establishment and forged a friendship with Nigel Farage, a leading campaigner for Britain's withdrawal from the EU. Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said there was not enough evidence at the time to prove 39-year-old Frenchman Karim Cheurfi was a threat, though he did have a long police record - notably for trying to attack police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.