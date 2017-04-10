Man drives to France with 100 sleepin...

Man drives to France with 100 sleeping bags after refugee camp fire

A MAN drove to France to deliver 100 sleeping bags to refugees who are sleeping rough after a camp fire. Chris Russell, of Astwood Road, Worcester, who is a trustee for the charity, took the items from Malvern to Dunkirk that night.

