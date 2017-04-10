Man acting strangely during Easter Ma...

Man acting strangely during Easter Mass in France arrested

12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Police in the French Riviera city of Nice have arrested a man behaving strangely at an Easter Mass in a church not far from the promenade where a truck attack last year killed 86 people. The local Nice-Matin newspaper says the camouflage-dressed man in the back of the packed church put on ski gloves and spoke threateningly.

Chicago, IL

