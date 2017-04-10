Macron' singular life could help make...

Macron' singular life could help make him France's president

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, Southwestern France, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. From his high school romance with a teacher to his recent ambition to become president, Emmanuel Macron was known for his intelligence, understanding and tenacity _ assets that could propel him the country's next leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC