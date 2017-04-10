Macron' singular life could help make him France's president

French centrist presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, Southwestern France, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. From his high school romance with a teacher to his recent ambition to become president, Emmanuel Macron was known for his intelligence, understanding and tenacity _ assets that could propel him the country's next leader.

