Macron leads Le Pen slightly in tightening French election - Harris poll

French centrist Emmanuel Macron has a slight lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election and would get 24 percent of the vote in the first round versus her 23 percent, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Friday. A man walks past campaign posters of candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche and Emmanuel Macron head of the political movement En Marche! , two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 5, 2017.

