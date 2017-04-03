Macron leads Le Pen slightly in tightening French election - Harris poll
French centrist Emmanuel Macron has a slight lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election and would get 24 percent of the vote in the first round versus her 23 percent, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Friday. A man walks past campaign posters of candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche and Emmanuel Macron head of the political movement En Marche! , two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 5, 2017.
