Leftist Melenchon surges as French election candidates bicker
FILE PHOTO: Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech during a political rally in Marseille, France, April 9, 2017. Supporters of Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election hold French flags during a political rally in Marseille, France, April 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Tue
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC