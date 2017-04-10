Le Pen's cynical Holocaust remarks could re-open old wounds in France
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front party, told a television audience over the weekend that France was not responsible for the so-called Vel d'Hiv roundup of July 1942, when French police arrested more than 13,000 Jews, detained them for five days in the Velodrome d'Hiver cycling stadium in Paris and then deported them. In making such a comment, Le Pen undermined any claims that the National Front had purged its party of its anti-Semitic elements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|19 hr
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC