Le Pen's cynical Holocaust remarks could re-open old wounds in France

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front party, told a television audience over the weekend that France was not responsible for the so-called Vel d'Hiv roundup of July 1942, when French police arrested more than 13,000 Jews, detained them for five days in the Velodrome d'Hiver cycling stadium in Paris and then deported them. In making such a comment, Le Pen undermined any claims that the National Front had purged its party of its anti-Semitic elements.

