Le Pen Says France Not Responsible for Nazi's Vel d'Hiv Round-Up
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Sunday that France is not responsible for the 1942 "Vel d'Hiv" round-up in which more than 13,000 Jews were arrested to be deported to Nazi concentration camps. A third of the group were children.
