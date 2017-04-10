Le Pen Says France Not Responsible fo...

Le Pen Says France Not Responsible for Nazi's Vel d'Hiv Round-Up

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Sunday that France is not responsible for the 1942 "Vel d'Hiv" round-up in which more than 13,000 Jews were arrested to be deported to Nazi concentration camps. A third of the group were children.

Chicago, IL

