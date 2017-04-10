Justin Trudeau in France to mark the ...

Justin Trudeau in France to mark the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Millions of Canadians will pause and bow their heads today as they mark the 100th anniversary of one of the most transformative events in their country's history - the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As many as 25,000 Canadians will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries in the shadows of the magnificent Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France to reflect and remember.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... 3 hr King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor 5 hr meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC