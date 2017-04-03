Italy's Fincantieri close to deal for 45-49 pct stake in STX France - Le Monde

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has reached a preliminary deal to buy a stake of between 45 to 49 percent in French rival STX France, Le Monde newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the transaction. The French government, which had been reluctant to see state-controlled Fincantieri alone hold more than 50 percent in the STX France shipyards, had considered nationalising them but had now discarded this option, Le Monde said.

