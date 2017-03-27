'It helps us remember our roots': Edmonton cadets head to Vimy...

Warrant Officer Connor Haakenson, 18, says it's hard to believe the Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge 100 years ago were around the same age he is now. For Edmonton cadets headed to France for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, it's hard to fathom the fact that they're the same age as many of the soldiers who lost their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.