Islamic State militant linked to Char...

Islamic State militant linked to Charlie Hebdo attack could still be alive - Iraq

An Islamic State militant linked to the deadly 2015 attack on French weekly Charlie Hebdo could be still be alive, the Iraqi military said on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: General view of police and rescue vehicles at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015.

