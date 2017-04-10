Hundreds to mark 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge
On April 9, 1917, the four Canadian army divisions fought as a unified force for the first time, accomplishing what was thought impossible by the British and French forces - they captured the heavily fortified Vimy Ridge, 175 km north of Paris, France. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, and the community is invited to a ceremony marking the centennial on Sunday, April 9, at the Cloverdale Cenotaph.
