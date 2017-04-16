Hundreds dress up as Charlie Chaplin's - Tramp' at star's Swiss home
BERLIN - Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed as his "Tramp" character have gathered at the silent film star's former home in Switzerland, marking what would have been his 128th birthday. The Chaplin's World museum, which opened a year ago, said 662 people sporting the star's distinctive bowler hat and cane gathered Sunday at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey, above Lake Geneva.
