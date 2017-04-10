Huge fire hits France's Grande-Synthe...

Huge fire hits France's Grande-Synthe migrant camp1 hour ago

A huge fire tore through at least half of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp outside the northern French city of Dunkirk , an AFP correspondent reported. Firefighters said at least ten people had been injured in the blaze, which witnesses said broke out after a row between migrants yesterday.

