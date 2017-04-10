Huge fire hits France's Grande-Synthe migrant camp1 hour ago
A huge fire tore through at least half of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp outside the northern French city of Dunkirk , an AFP correspondent reported. Firefighters said at least ten people had been injured in the blaze, which witnesses said broke out after a row between migrants yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|3 hr
|Simram
|2
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Sun
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC