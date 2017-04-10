Getting arrested may not have been the romantic conclusion...
A spray-painted marriage proposal landed an Ohio man in a bit of hot water with the city. Elyria, Ohio officials made 23-year-old Kyle Stump pay to have the wall sandblasted and he'll have to paint the city's fire hydrants to work off community service time after pleading not contest to criminal mischief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|3 hr
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|5 hr
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC