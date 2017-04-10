French presidential debate reveals sc...

French presidential debate reveals schism over Europe

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: China Daily

Tuesday's long televised debate, which pitted all 11 French presidential candidates against one another, revealed a deep schism across the political class and French public opinion on the question of Europe. With less than three weeks to go before the first round of voting, candidates battling for the highest position in the French Republic participated in a first-ever televised joust, lasting nearly four hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb '17 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC