French presidential debate reveals schism over Europe
Tuesday's long televised debate, which pitted all 11 French presidential candidates against one another, revealed a deep schism across the political class and French public opinion on the question of Europe. With less than three weeks to go before the first round of voting, candidates battling for the highest position in the French Republic participated in a first-ever televised joust, lasting nearly four hours.
