French police thwart attack days before election
French police thwarted an imminent "terror attack" and arrested two suspected radicals Tuesday in the southern port city of Marseille, French authorities said Tuesday, just days before the first round of France's presidential election. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said in a news conference the two suspects "were getting ready to carry out an imminent, violent action on national territory".
