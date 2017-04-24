French Election Relief Sends Europe Soaring
French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves before addressing his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. European shares opened sharply higher and the euro briefly vaulted to five-month peaks on Monday after the market's favored candidate won the first round of the French election, reducing the risk of another Brexit-like shock.
