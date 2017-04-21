French Election Campaign On Hold As Paris Terror Attack Probe Builds
The French presidential election campaign was stopped in its tracks on Friday after a deadly attack on a police bus on the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris. Police on Friday arrested three family members of a known terror suspect, who killed one police officer and badly injured two others in the attack at around 9pm local time on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar '17
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb '17
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC