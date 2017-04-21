French Election Campaign On Hold As P...

French Election Campaign On Hold As Paris Terror Attack Probe Builds

The French presidential election campaign was stopped in its tracks on Friday after a deadly attack on a police bus on the Champs-Elysees in the heart of Paris. Police on Friday arrested three family members of a known terror suspect, who killed one police officer and badly injured two others in the attack at around 9pm local time on Thursday.

