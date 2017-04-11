France's rejected mainstream unites f...

France's rejected mainstream unites for Macron over Le Pen

France's political mainstream, shut out of the presidency by an angry electorate, united on Monday to call on voters to back centrist Emmanuel Macron and reject Marine Le Pen's populist nationalism. Politicians on the moderate left and right, including the Socialist and Republicans party losers in Sunday's first-round vote, manoeuvred to block Le Pen's path to power in the May 7 runoff.

Chicago, IL

