France's Marine Le Pen: The illusion of Feminism

Agnes Poirier is the UK editor for the French political weekly MARIANNE, and a political commentator for the British, American, Canadian, French and Italian press, and a regular contributor to the BBC, Sky News, and Al Jazeera. She is the author of 'Touche, A French woman's take on the English' Is the gender issue looming large in the French Presidential elections or, as with most things, the French do it differently? Unlike in the US , for instance, where Marine Le Pen's gender and its impact on the electorate's choice would be discussed at length, hardly any political analysts in France have commented on the fact that Marine Le Pen's chances of becoming the first female French president may be enhanced or undermined by her very gender.

