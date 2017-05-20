France's Macron honours Holocaust victims, vows 'Never again'

Amid worries about rising nationalism, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron paid homage Sunday to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust with a sombre, simple message to voters: Never again. Chants of "Macron, President!" mixed with tears of sorrowful remembrance as he visited the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, walking past panels bearing the names of those deported to death in Nazi camps, while Holocaust survivors and children of its victims looked on.

