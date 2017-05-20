France's Macron honours Holocaust vic...

France's Macron honours Holocaust victims, vows 'Never again'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Amid worries about rising nationalism, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron paid homage Sunday to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust with a sombre, simple message to voters: Never again. Chants of "Macron, President!" mixed with tears of sorrowful remembrance as he visited the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, walking past panels bearing the names of those deported to death in Nazi camps, while Holocaust survivors and children of its victims looked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC