France's Macron honors Holocaust victims, vows 'Never again'
Independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron walks past the wall engraved with the names of the 76,000 Jews deported from France, during a visit to the Shoah memorial in Paris, France, Sunday, April 30, 2017. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Paris with a somber message: Never again.
